Nyesom Wike has explained why Nigerians should not doubt the good intentions of Bola Tinubu toward the nation

The FCT minister and former governor of Rivers state disclosed that Tinubu has restored lost hope in the minds of Nigerians, and the “renewed hope” agenda is a reality

Wike who is set to unveil 10,000 housing units in FCT, assured that the former governor of Lagos state, President Tinubu, would make the country work, urging Nigerians to be patient and not lose hope

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restored hope in the minds of Nigerians since taking over about a year ago.

Wike says Tinubu's renewed hope agenda is not mere talk. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Wike hails Tinubu's presidency for renewing hope in Nigerians

As reported by Channels TV, the minister stated this while featuring at the ongoing ministerial sectoral update organised to mark the first anniversary of Tinubu’s administration on Thursday in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wike, the former Rivers state governor, also highlighted some of the achievements of his ministry, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), within the one-year period under review.

What Wike has done as FCT minister listed below

He also listed the implementation of the FCT service commission, the inclusion of the women’s secretariat in the FCT, which now has a mandate Secretary, and the exit of the FCTA from the Treasury Single Account to pave way for access to the FCT’s internally generated revenue for the execution of projects.

Others are: improved security (provision of security vehicles and other paraphernalia), Construction of roads, Rehabilitation of The Abuja light rail project, Rehabilitation of school across the FCT, Improved roads and critical infrastructure.

Speaking on revenue generation, the minister advised the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to allow the FCT administration to collect revenue in the city to avoid double taxation and harassment by touts, BusinessDay reported.

Wike also announced the commissioning of 120 kilometres of road in six area councils and other key projects to be commissioned on May 27th, Leadership reported.

“Why I feel happy to work for Tinubu”: Wike speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike hailed President Tinubu’s government as he noted that Nigerians could see the desired change.

The FCT minister commended Tinubu's ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ on Thursday after inspecting some key projects in Abuja.

Amid his rift with Fubara, Wike disclosed that he was extremely glad and grateful to be part of the APC administration that would take Nigeria to its promised land.

Source: Legit.ng