There is a new twist regarding the political crisis in Rivers state a sit has now extended to the leadership of the State Assembly and the governor

From emerging reports on Tuesday, some commissioners who dumped Governor Similanayi Fubara's cabinet last week are set to be replaced

Lawmakers loyal to Fubara in Rivers Assembly have invited nominees for screening as commissioners to replace Wike's loyalists

On Tuesday, May 21, an emerging report disclosed that the faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Similanayi Fubara has invited some nominees for screening.

As reported by Daily Trust, the nominees were invited to appear before the assembly led by Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.

Legit.ng reported that five commissioners loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, resigned from Fubara's cabinet on Wednesday, May 15, citing various reasons.

However, it was gathered that the mass resignation was connected to the political crisis in the state, which was allegedly ignited by Wike's move to retain control of the political structure, even after handing over power to Fubara at the end of his tenure in 2023.

However, on Tuesday, it was gathered that a letter had been sent out, and 8 nominees were invited for screening as Commissioners.

As reported by The Punch, the nominees were directed to bring 12 sets of their curriculum vitae and the original and photocopies of their credentials.

G.M. Gillis-West, the Clerk of the pro Fubara House of Assembly, signed the letter of invitation.

List of the commissioners designate

According to the letter, the following persons will be screened as commissioners designate:

Hon. Prince Charles O. Bekee, Mr. Collins N. Onunwo, Hon. Solomon Eke, Sir. Dr. Peter N. Medee, Hon. Elloka Tasie Amadi, Hon. Basoene Joshua Benibo, Mr. Tambari Sydney Gbara, and Dr. Ovy Orluideye Chinendum Chukwuma.

They are meant to fill the vacant positions in the cabinet following the resignation of five commissioners loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory Barrister Nyesom Wike.

Rivers crisis: Jonathan cautions Wike, Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, May 20, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan had waded into the Rivers crisis, appealing to Wike and Fubara to sheathe their swords in the interest of peace.

Jonathan insisted that Fubara and Wike must work together to advance the growth and development of Rivers state.

He observed that the political tension in the state was too much but said the crisis would not help the development of Rivers.

