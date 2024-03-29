Nyesom Wike has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s government as he noted that Nigerians can see the desired change

The FCT minister commended Tinubu's ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ on Thursday after inspecting some key projects in Abuja

Amid his rift with Fubara, Wike disclosed that he is extremely glad and grateful to be part of the APC administration that would take Nigeria to its promised land

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has restated that he is happy being part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

On Thursday, March 28, Wike said that the "Renewed Hope Agenda" is really bringing the needed change.

The minister stated this in Abuja when he inspected some road projects, both at Gabu-Igu in Bwari and Saburi in Abuja Municipal Area Councils respectively, The New Telegraph reported.

Wike noted that President Tinubu came prepared to renew the dying hopes of Nigerians, and has demonstrated capacity and commitment to making the needed impact, Vanguard report added.

According to him, the current government is not just impacting the lives in the cities, but at rural areas.

He said:

”I feel so happy that I am part of this administration. I want to sincerely thank Mr President for giving us the opportunity to be part of his administration and for the tremendous support he has been giving to the FCT administration. We are very happy, because everything we have started, there are signs that they will be completed soon.”

Wike vs Fubara feud

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the former Rivers governor, has been at loggerheads with his preferred successor over the control of Rivers state.

Wike in February 2024, even bragged that he and members of his camp would be undefeatable in the 2027 election because of the alliance between the PDP and APC in the state.

Atiku's men, others dump Wike, back Tinubu and Fubara

Wike made this assertion after strong men in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including a former national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, declared full support for Tinubu.

In addition, the minister seems to be losing ground in Rivers as Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state is now getting more support from the PDP bigwigs.

Fubara recounts “trouble” during impeachment saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fubara said if he had utilised all his powers as governor of Rivers state, there would have been a "total crisis".

Fubara said this in an interview published on the X (formerly Twitter) page of Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Thursday, March 7.

The governor stated that he was not overly bothered about losing his seat, but he was concerned about the indigenes of Rivers state.

