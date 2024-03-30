The political crisis in Rivers state has taken another deeper dimension as lawmakers have issued serious warnings to Governor Sim Fubara

The Rivers assembly has threatened to impeach Governor Fubara to uphold the Constitution of the state

The lawmakers accused Governor Fubara of not heeding to signed agreement, adding that no individual is bigger than Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Members of the Rivers state house of assembly have renewed their threat to commence a fresh impeachment proceeding against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, said it will not waste time to impeach Fubara if it becomes the last resort to uphold the Constitution.

Lawmakers alleged that Fubara has failed to heed to the Peace Agreement Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Amaewhule, who was flanked by 26 of his colleagues stated this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Saturday, March 30, The PUNCH reports

The lawmakers lambasted members of the former Rivers state PDP Presidential Campaign Council, led by Uche Secondus, and Dr. Abiye Sekibo for attacking the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Rivers Speaker alleged that Secondus and his group worked against the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Fubara in the 2023 elections.

As reported by The Nation, he said it was laughable for the Secondus’ group to declare support for Tinubu and Fubara while telling lies against Wike, who made Tinubu and Fubara’s victories possible.

Why lawmakers want to impeach Fubara

According to the lawmakers, Governor Fubara has failed to heed the Peace Agreement he signed and has chosen not to abide by some of the terms.

“They must not forget that the Rivers State House of Assembly has the mandate of the people and that we swore an oath of allegiance to the Constitution to do the needful including the Impeachment of the Governor as a last resort. So, if it becomes a last resort, in accordance with the law, we will not hesitate to do so because no individual is bigger than Rivers State, including the Governor."

Fubara explains why he can't be sacked as Rivers governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fubara assured residents that nothing would reduce his tenure in office. Fubara said his government was popularly elected at the poll and deserved to serve out its full tenure.

He told the people not to panic and to be assured of his administration's determination to protect the lives and property of residents.

Fubara spoke when he addressed members of the Family Support Group (FSP) on a solidarity visit to Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday to declare their unalloyed support to his Administration.

Source: Legit.ng