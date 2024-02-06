Oluremi Tinubu has assured Nigerians that better days are coming and the change they desired will take a little while

She gave this assurance amid rising inflation and untold hardship occasioned by Tinubu's economic policies

Mrs. Tinubu insisted that with the renewed hope initiative and the right policies of the federal government, the difficulty will become a thing of the past

FCT, Abuja - Amid soaring inflation rates, Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that the hard times they are facing will soon be over.

As reported by Daily Trust, she gave the assurance during a meeting with wives of governors at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Mrs Tinubu said 2024 is a year loaded with peace, progress, prosperity and greater achievements to the advantage of all Nigerians, adding that President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda is still intact.

The First Lady commended the governors’ wives for their efforts and support in year 2023, urging them not to relent in addressing the needs of the vulnerable in their states, Vanguard reported.

“Times like this calls for sober reflection, hence, all hands must be on deck. Moreover, the hardship situation is temporary, it will soon fade away.

“The mission of the RHI is driven by my office to complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of President Tinubu,’’ she said.

Presidency blasts Atiku over criticism of Tinubu's govt

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that the presidency said Nigerians enjoy the lowest living costs in Africa.

On Sunday, February 4, it claimed that the administration of President Tinubu was focused on "solving Nigeria's economic and security challenges," and while admitting that Tinubu's reforms would cause "immediate pains, but will usher in an era of prosperity in the medium and long terms."

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made these assertions in a statement titled 'Atiku Abubakar and his new hobby' and posted on his X account.

Onanuga's response followed accusations from Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, who said Tinubu's economic policies were dashing hopes, creating pain, and causing despair among Nigerians.

