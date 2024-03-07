Fubara vs Wike: Rivers Governor Discloses “Trouble” During Impeachment Saga, Says He Could Quit
- The Rivers state No. 1 citizen, Siminalayi Fubara, has spoken on the lingering political crisis involving him and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike
- Governor Fubara said he is ready to give up his position as governor for the sake of peace in the state
- Governor Fubara stated that had he not handled the impeachment saga with maturity, the heavy crisis that rocked the state some few months back would have been worse
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara has said had he utilised all his powers as governor of Rivers state, there would have been a "total crisis" in the south-south state.
Fubara said this in an interview published on the X (formerly Twitter) page of Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Thursday, March 7.
The governor stated that he was not overly bothered about losing his seat, but he was concerned about the indigenes of Rivers state.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said:
My burden at that time wasn’t the issue of all the drama. It is the millions of Rivers people who had made sacrifices, who have seen opportunity and it looks as if their hopes are being dashed.
They were the ones I was worried about, ‘what will be their fate?’ That was the trouble; it’s not about me.
Furthermore, Governor Fubara stated that if quitting is what is needed to strengthen the peace in Rivers state, "I can even say ‘come and take it’".
His words:
People should understand that it is not about me. Definitely, I would go, but Rivers state will still remain.
I am the governor, no matter what it is. There are things I could have done and there would have been total crisis. But your ability to restrain in the face of crisis when you have the power to do things is maturity.
Watch Rivers governor, Fubara's interview below:
Legit.ng reports that Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the federal capital territory (FCT) minister, have been engaged in a fierce tussle over the control of governance and politics in the oil-rich state.
Majority of the members of the Rivers house of assembly are loyal to Wike.
To end the political crisis in the state, President Bola Tinubu brokered a controversial peace deal between Messrs Fubara and Wike last month.
Fubara explains reason he signed peace deal
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara stated that despite the current challenges confronting his administration, he would not be distracted from the oath he took to defend the people of the state.
Fubara made this assertion a few days after he signed a peace deal with Wike to quell the political tension in Rivers state.
