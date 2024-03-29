Former members of the Rivers State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council in the 2023 elections have announced their endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the presidency

They have also expressed full support for Siminilayi Fubara as the PDP leader in Rivers State

However, PDP officials clarified that they oppose President Tinubu’s appointment of Nyesome Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Former Transport Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Rivers state Abiye Sekibo announced his support for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt alongside prominent figures like former PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, former governorship aspirant Celestine Omehia, and ex-lawmaker Austin Opara, Sekibo expressed solidarity with President Tinubu's agenda and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

They voiced their dissatisfaction with the state's current political developments and urged the President to advise former governor Nyesom Wike, who currently serves as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Channels TV, Sekibo emphasised that the elections had concluded and that the Supreme Court had made a definitive decision, declaring His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the legitimately elected President of Nigeria.

He said:

“It is for this reason that we call on all our supporters to give total support and unalloyed loyalty to the Governor of Rivers State and Mr President,” Premium Times quoted.

Similarly, they backed Governor Fubara, saying he was elected democratically as Governor of Rivers State and affirmed by the Supreme Court.

The said:

“It is for this reason that we call on all our supporters to give unalloyed loyalty and support to the governor of Rivers state and to Mr President.

“The peace of our state has been disturbed by the foolish actions of one selfish man who believes that more than seven million Rivers people are his slaves for electing him as their governor for eight years."

Rivers PDP leaders slam Wike

Their statement addressed the former Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, who preceded the current Governor Fubara.

They alleged that Wike insulted former Governor Dr. Peter Odili and his wife, Justice Mary Odili, for not backing his unsuccessful bid to impeach the duly elected Governor of Rivers State.

However, PDP leaders clarified that they had no objections to the President appointing Wike as the FCT Minister.

They felt obligated to inform the President about certain aspects of Wike's character and actions.

Rivers crisis: Why I can't be sacked as governor - Fubara

Meanwhile, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has declared that he cannot be ousted from his position before his term concludes.

He emphasised that his election in 2023 was backed by popular support, warranting his right to serve out his tenure without interference.

Fubara further reassured the state's residents, affirming his administration's commitment to safeguarding lives and properties.

