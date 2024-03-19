The seven-man panel that the Edo chief judge would set up would look into the series of allegations levelled against Governor Godwin Obaseki's deputy, Philip Shaibu

The findings and conclusion of the panel would determine the fate of Shaibu, as the Assembly would either impeach him or not

The assembly accused the Edo deputy governor of misconduct and unauthorised disclosure of government information to the public

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Edo state, Benin-City - The Edo State House of Assembly on Tuesday, March 19, directed the state Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the state's deputy governor, Philip Shaibu.

Edo Assembly sets up a panel to probe the state's deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, and decide on his impeachment. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

The state assembly is accusing the deputy governor of misconduct and divulging governments information to the public.

The panel is expected to carry out a thorough investigation into the allegations and make necessary recommendations, Vanguard reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Speaker, RT Hon Blessing Agbebaku, presided over the brief sitting.

Recall that the Edo State House of Assembly, earlier this month, began an impeachment move against Shaibu, accusing him of constitutional infractions.

Shaibu denies receiving impeachment notice

But, Shaibu, denied being served with impeachment notice from the state House of Assembly as claimed by the Speaker, during plenary.

According to the Speaker, the House's inability to physically serve Shaibu led to a substituted service through an advertorial in the newspaper.

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to the Speaker dated March 12, 2024, and titled “RE: Service of Impeachment Notice,” signed by the personal assistant to the deputy governor, Charles Olubayo, Shaibu denied ever being served any letter and refusing to collect same.

Impeachment: “PDP may lose Edo state”, APC chieftain warns

Legit.ng reported earlier that Williams Dakwom, a political analyst, predicted a tough outing for the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.

The chieftain of the ruling APC maintained that the impeachment plot against Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, would threaten the PDP's electoral prospects in the September 2024 poll.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Dakwom alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki was threatened by Shaibu's ambition and interest in the race.

Source: Legit.ng