A Nigerian man resident in Abuja budgeted how he spends his monthly salary on different items of need

The man, Olas, said he earns N100,000 monthly salary in the FCT Abuja, and he referred to himself as broke

Transportation fares to and fro work in Abuja take a large chunk of his salary as he spends N22,000 on it

A Nigerian man who lives in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, showed how he spends his monthly income.

The man is a salary earner. He said he takes home N100,000 from his job each month.

The man indicates he has nothing to save after expenditure. Photo credit: TikTok/@unofficial_olas0 and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

However, from his budgeting analysis, it appears that the man ends up with nothing to save after his monthly expenditures.

Man's monthly expenditure in Abuja goes viral

The salary earner, Ola, said he spends N22,000 on transportation fares to and fro work monthly in Abuja.

Ola earmarked N10,000 for the launch he eats at work in a month and also pays for electricity bill of N4000.

Ola also budgeted N15,000 for internet subscriptions, while Netflix and Apple Music subscriptions took N2,200.

The largest chunk of money goes to groceries, which take N30,000 from Ola's income, while monies he sends to friends and family would amount to N10,000.

Ola said miscellaneous expenditures would take N6,800, which makes it a total of N100,000.

Going by the budgeting which he shared in a trending video, it means Ola has nothing to save from the salary.

He captioned the video:

"Budget my paycheck with me as a broke boy living in Abuja."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shows how he spends his salary

@Holysinner123 said:

"Imagine paying DSTV bills inside."

@Abijnouu said:

"Question. If you spend 30k on groceries per month, why not make lunch at home? Whatever you eat the night before, will be your lunch for the next day. I know 10k saving isn’t a lot but it’s something."

@Lolade said:

"Too real. Hopefully, you get a better offer soon!"

