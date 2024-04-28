Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers, has vowed that he would not rule the state on bended knees.

The governor promised to defend the soul of the oil-rich south-south state.

Governor Fubara pleads for the support of Rivers people to save the state. Photo credits: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Fubara, who is currently locked in a political battle with his immediate past predecessor and incumbent minister of federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, pleaded for the support of all well-meaning indigenes of the state to save it.

He spoke on Saturday, April 27, at the Ubima country home of a former governor of the state, Celestine Omehia, in Ikwerre local government area (LGA).

Fubara, accompanied by some elders of the state, was on a condolence visit to Omehia on the recent death of his mother, Mrs Ezinne Cecilia Omehia.

The Rivers governor stated that the visit was to demonstrate love and show support to Omehia who, as a son, had satisfactorily performed the duty of giving his mother a befitting burial.

He stressed the need for every true lover of the state to stand up to be counted in the fight to safeguard the soul of Rivers state.

He said:

“Anybody who claims to love this state should not be party to anything, directly or indirectly, that will bring us backwards.

“We will continue to support every course that will advance the interest of our dear Rivers state.

“And I am happy to say, and I’ve said it over and again, it doesn’t matter the number of people that are standing with me, I will stand on that side of truth.

“I will not, I repeat, I will not govern our dear state on my knees (bending)."

Fubara reshuffles cabinet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fubara tweaked his cabinet.

The Rivers governor's latest decision comes amid the political crisis rocking the state since 2023.

Those redeployed are loyalists of Wike.

