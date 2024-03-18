President Tinubu is currently meeting with the stakeholders of the Edo state APC at the presidential villa

At the meeting, President Tinubu presented the APC flag to the Edo state governorship election candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, and running mate, Hon. Dennis Idahosa

The Edo delegation was led to the presidential villa by the national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, March 18, presented the APC flag to the Edo governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Honourable Dennis Idahosa.

Tinubu presents APC flag to Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Honourable Dennis Idahosa on Monday, at the Villa. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

President Tinubu made the presentation on Monday, at the State House, Abuja, as he received in audience the leadership of the Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with a promise to stand with the candidates ''like the wall of Gibraltar."

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, made this known in a statement shared on his X account, accompanied by pictures.

He wrote and quoted Tinubu as saying:

''If you are happy; we are happy. If you are determined; we are determined. We are going to work with you. We are going to stand with you like the wall of Gibraltar. That is all I can assure you. The party is supreme, but victory is superior and very important.''

''Distinguished Senator and our flagbearer, we are putting you forward in order to hold the party in trust for us and achieve victory for us. You and your running mate have been described as giant killers, and you have worked tirelessly with the party leadership.''

According to Onanuga, the flag presentation was witnessed by APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, state leader, Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the Edo state APC stakeholders.

The meeting, which had the party’s candidate for the September 21 governorship election in Edo state, was aimed at ironing some disagreements out, The Nation reported.

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, also confirmed the development on his X account. He shared videos of the development.

Photos, video below:

