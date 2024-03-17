A political analyst has predicted a tough outing for the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state

The chieftain of the ruling APC maintained that the impeachment plot against Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, would threaten the PDP's electoral prospects in the September poll

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Williams Dakwom, an APC chieftain, alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki is threatened by Shaibu's ambition and interest in the race

Following the impeachment saga in Edo state, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may lose its chances in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Recall that the Edo State House of Assembly, commenced proceedings to impeach the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu. The assembly accused the state’s deputy governor, of leaking government secrets.

This came on the heels of the political crisis in Edo state in 2023 after Shaibu fell out with his principal, the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.

The deputy governor joined the September 2024 governorship election race in the state despite stiff opposition from Obaseki, who has a preferred successor and has since been at loggerheads with his Shaibu.

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on the issue, on Sunday, March 17, a political analyst and member of the APC in Plateau state, Williams Dakwom, condemned the move by the Edo Assembly.

He, however, maintained that Shaibu's ambition poses a great threat to Obaseki's position in the state, but if the crisis is not well managed, "The impeachment will have damning consequences on the PDP winning Edo election."

Dakwom opined thus:

"The issue of Edo impeachment is directly on the office of the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, a senior comrade who is a fighter and I'm sure, he is ready for the task ahead.

"Since he declared his interest in the governor's seat, that alone will serve as a threat to Governor Obaseki. And if not carefully managed, the impeachment will have damning consequences on the chances of the party, the PDP, winning the forthcoming governorship election in the state."

Edo speaker explains reduction in Shaibu’s budget

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Speaker of Edo state house of assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, explained the reason why there is a reduction in the 2024 budget of Shaibu.

Agbebaku said that N354 million was allocated to Shaibu because he has no work to do in 2024.

