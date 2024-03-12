The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has ignored the moves made by the state's House of Assembly to remove him from officer

The Edo state lawmakers on Monday, said they would serve Shaibu’s impeachment notice by substitution

Shaibu's problem started after he declared his governorship ambition and joined the race to emerge as Edo's next governor, despite Governor Obaseki's disapproval

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Edo state, Benin-City - On Monday, March 11, the impeachment saga of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, continues as the state House of Assembly said it will resort to substituted service to serve the impeachment notice.

Edo lawmakers were angered as Philip Shaibu ignored the impeachment notice. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, made this announcement during plenary on Monday.

According to the lawmaker, Shaibu has refused to acknowledge the impeachment notice sent to him from the court through DHL courier service, The Cable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Agbebaku said the impeachment notice to the deputy governor will now be served through a publication in the national dailies, Channels TV reported.

The Speaker said:

“He was asked to be served and respond back to this house within seven days. The report that just got in by DHL is that he refused to acknowlege our service.

“By the powers vested in me by the members of this house, I hereby ask that the service be published on The Observer.

“The service should also be put on national dailies, not only on The Observer.”

Why Edo Assembly move to impeach Obaseki's deputy

Meanwhile, the Edo State House of Assembly, commenced proceedings to impeach Shaibu. The assembly accused the state’s deputy governor, of leaking government secrets. The lawmakers said this informed its impeachment process against him.

Legit.ng reports that Edo has witnessed a political crisis since 2023 after Shaibu fell out with the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki.

The deputy governor is in the September 2024 governorship election race in the state, despite facing strong opposition from Governor Obaseki who appears to prefer another person as his successor.

Edo speaker explains reduction in Shaibu’s budget

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Speaker of Edo state house of assembly, Blessing Agbebaku, explained the reason why there is a reduction in the 2024 budget of Shaibu.

Agbebaku said that N354 million was allocated to Shaibu because he has no work to do in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng