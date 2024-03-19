The EFCC has reopened the file of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bello Mohammed

The anti-graft agency, on Monday, re-arraigned him before Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in an alleged N300 million fraud

The former minister Mohammed was re-arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on his alleged role in the diversion of funds meant for the procurement of arms

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, March 18, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), re-arraigned a former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello Mohammed.

Haliru Bello Mohammed, Jonathan's ex-minister, was rearraigned over alleged N300m fraud meant for the procurement of arms. Photo credit: Haliru Bello Mohammed

Source: Facebook

He was re-arraigned on Monday alongside his company, Bam Projects and Properties Ltd, , PremiumTimes reported.

Mohammed appeared before the court in Abuja over his alleged role in the diversion of funds meant for arms procurement during the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration, through the office of the ex-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mohammed was also the minister of defence under Jonathan's administration.

The former chairman, whose trial started at the Federal High Court in Abuja in January 2016, was re-arraigned eight years after, on Monday, for the case to restart afresh, Channels TV reported.

Re-arraignment

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the four-count amended charge at the resumed court session on Monday, The Cable reported.

During proceedings, Kanu Agabi, Bello’s counsel, prayed the court to allow his client to continue on existing bail granted by Ahmed Mohammed, the previous judge, who handled the case.

Although Oluwaleke Atolagbe, the EFCC counsel, did not oppose Agabi’s application, he pointed out that the first defendant’s bail was once revoked for breaching the terms.

Peter Lifu, the presiding judge, allowed the defendant to continue on the bail terms previously granted. The judge then fixed May 7 and May 8 for trial.

N40m fraud: Mama Boko Haram, 2 others sentenced to 10 years imprisonment

Elsewhere, the Borno State High Court sentenced Aisha Wakil (otherwise known as Mama Boko Haram), Tahiru Daura and Lawal Soyade to 10 years’ imprisonment.

EFCC arraigned the defendants on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N40m.

Justice Umaru Fadawu said that the prison term shall run concurrently on the expiration of all prison terms.

Source: Legit.ng