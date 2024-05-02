cAs part of the effort to ensure governance in Rivers state is sustained, Nyesom Wike and one of his longtime rivals in the opposition party, have settled their fight

This is coming amid Wike's heated battle with his preferred successor, Rivers Governo Sim Fubara

Senator Magnus Abe confirmed the development and cited one major reason why he settled his rift with Wike, the former PDP governor who is in a bromance with APC chieftains

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

In a move to mend fences and foster unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, a former lawmaker, Senator Magnus Abe, has publicly announced making peace with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

FCT minister Nyesom Wike reconciles with former Sen Magnus Abe at an event in Rivers state. Photo credit: Vincent Gbosi

Source: Facebook

Abe, who had been embroiled in a feud with Wike due to their different positions on political issues, expressed his commitment to ending the rift, The Punch reported on Thursday, May 2.

Meanwhile, Senator Abe was a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the 2023 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Magnus Abe confirmed peace move with Wike

The former lawmaker confirmed the development via a post shared on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

“I have made peace with the Honourable Minister of the FCT, and former governor of Rivers State.”

Emphasising the importance of unity, Abe added that he accompanied Wike to Chief Tony Okocha’s thanksgiving ceremony, a gesture he described as “show[ing] that my commitment to end the rift in our party is total.”

"My home is in the APC. Let us come together. Everyone will benefit from us working together.

"When it is time we will speak.

"For now make I dey my dey.

"Let us focus on the economy.

"God bless u all," Abe added.

Wike vs Fubara: Ex-gov Odili reveals who’s in charge of Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Governor Peter Odili endorsed Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the political leader of the state.

On Thursday, April 11, Odili praised Governor Fubara for defending the interests of the Rivers state people.

The former governor Odili, who served between 1999 and 2007, stated that Fubara, having secured his electoral victory both through the ballot and the courts, is now the political leader of the oil-rich South-South state

Source: Legit.ng