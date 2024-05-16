A Nigerian student has generated mixed reactions over his reaction to seeing his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result

The young man lamented bitterly and described his performance as a disappointment to himself

While many people encouraged the heartbroken student with kind words, others criticised him for complaining

Akosim Micheal Oluebube, a Nigerian student, has cried out on social media after checking his UTME score.

In a Facebook post, Micheal displayed his result, which he received via SMS.

Akosim Micheal said his UTME performance was disappointing.

scored 178 on aggregate: 46 in English, 50 in economics, 48 in government and 34 in mathematics.

His score put him among the 76% of candidates who scored 199 and below in the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam.

A disappointed :

"I disappointed myself.

"My result is poor."

Mixed reactions trail the boy's UTME score

Darkskin David said:

"Na pple wey read for dis exam dey fail .

"God am greatful oo 201 probably sponsor by past question."

Hølüwä Tüñmï Kê said:

"I also got the same thing and am happy cause it my first time."

Abdulhameed Abubakar said:

"Thank God ooo even me am dissapointed with mine too but sha i thank God."

Itz Suzy said:

"You tried.

"Mine is 145.

"My cut off Mark is 180.

"I don't know if I should write again or go to polytechnic for mass communications."

Ehizoba Emmanuel said:

"See this one congratulations, happy matriculation in advance."

Gifty China said:

"Congratulations u tried nd God knows the best for you."

Haizellin Binti Hussain said:

"You try oo keep it up, am sure you wan to study economics."

Itz Graccy Bliss said:

"At least u better pass those people way their result no gree show."

Boy ashamed after checking his UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy was disappointed after seeing his UTME result.

The sad student lamented his poor academic performance following the release of the results online. The heartbroken student, identified as @SantiHari43, stated that he felt ashamed of himself after seeing the result and would not mind going to any lengths to get better academically.

The eager student reached out to a viral physics teacher to learn under his tutelage so he could pass his UTME next time. This happened after the teacher shared the result of one of his students who aced the UTME exam.

