Registration for the National Examinations Council (NECO) internal examination will not be extended

The examination body said registration for the NECO May/June examination will close on Monday 3rd June, 2024

NECO said the late registration will hold between Tuesday 4th June 2024 to Monday 10th June 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Examinations Council (NECO) said it has not extended the closing date for the 2024 May/June Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal registration.

The acting Director, Directorate of Information Honorable Digital Communication, Azeez Sani, said registration for the NECO May/June examination will close on Monday 3rd June, 2024.

NECO denies extending closing date for SSCE internal registration Photo credit: Nony and Sons

Source: Facebook

Sani made this known in a statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Neconigeria on Thursday, May 17.

He explained that the registration for the NECO internal examination started on Monday 18th December, 2023

He, however, added that late registration which attracts the late registration fee is between Tuesday 4th June 2024 to Monday 10th June 2024.

“The Council enjoin candidates, school Principals, Commandants, State Ministries of Education and other Stakeholders to disregard Social Media posts purporting that the registration period has been extended to Monday 20th June 2024.”

He disclosed that the 2024 SSCE Internal will commence on 19th June, 2024 and end on 26th July 2024.

