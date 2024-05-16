The defence headquarters has declared a dreaded foreign terrorist leader, Haliru Buzu, wanted

Authorities said Buzu has his camp in Sububu forest and lives in Shinkafi local government area of Zamfara state

Insecurity has spread across Nigeria and is a major issue for citizens as the government struggles with the challenge

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Nigerian military on Thursday, May 16, declared one Halilu Buzu wanted for terrorist activities, cattle rustling, illegal arms supplies, and illegal mining.

Announcing this in Abuja at the bi-weekly media briefing of the defence media operations, Major-General Edward Buba, director of defence media operations, said Buzu, who is an indigene of Niger Republic, resides in a forest in Zamfara state, and often escapes to the French-speaking nation after striking in Nigeria.

Troops are in the hunt for one, Halilu Buzu, a terrorist leader. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Channels Television noted the update from the defence headquarters.

General Buba, however, said the military is working with its counterparts from the Niger Republic, to ensure the arrest of the suspected terrorist.

Buzu is said to command lots of armed loyalists.

Nigeria's battle with terrorists in northern region

Legit.ng reports that insecurity, which has spread across Nigeria, is a major issue for citizens.

Thousands of people, especially in the northern part of the country, have died in the conflict between terrorists and the Nigerian army since it began several years ago.

The fighting has spilled over to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

In March, Nigeria's defence chief, General Chris Musa, lamented that the military was being fed bad intelligence by informants, hampering the fight against armed kidnapping gangs.

Musa also stated that the military is too stretched.

Military declares Simon Ekpa, others wanted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the defence headquarters declared 97 persons wanted for terrorism, violent extremism and secessionist threats against the country.

Among those declared wanted is a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, who is based in Finland but is believed to be behind the insecurity in the south-east region.

Source: Legit.ng