A Nigerian lady has vowed not to give up until she is able to land a job in the UK despite the challenges

She shared a video showing when she was going for an interview for a job at the UK's National Health Service (NHS)

The lady said after the interview with the UK's NHS, she got a call that she was not successful, but she said she would try again

A lady has said hunting for a job in the UK is very stressful after she failed to get a job with the UK's NHS.

The lady said she attended an interview at the National Health Service (NHS) hoping to land a role but was unsuccessful.

The lady went for a job in an interview at the UK's NHS. Photo credit: TikTok/@stephofmanchester and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The lady, Steph of Lagos, shared a video showing when she was going for the interview.

She said that after the interview with the UK's NHS, she received a call telling her she had not been hired.

Steph vowed not to give up until she got a job in the UK. Her video received many comments from her followers, some of whom shared similar experiences.

Reactions as lady searches for a job in the UK

@darmlo said:

"Funny thing they would be telling you fantastic, awesome, and the likes for your mind you go dey feel fly. Until dem go send you unfortunate mail."

@Tolu Lope said:

"If they ask you do you have a car and you said no, forget the job. Job hunting is crazy. Countless of interviews. We go win las las."

@Dolipified said:

"Watching this after getting an 'unfortunately email' from a job I was also qualified for and hoped to get. WE MOVE!"

@Ngozi said:

"I really needed to see this. I have been unsuccessful too for this NHS interview, and they were really happy with my answers. So I thought I would get it."

