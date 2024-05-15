Amid the trendy discussion about a celebrity asking a designer to choose between payment or tagging, a fashion designer has shared his experience with Obi Cubana

The designer recalled how the businessman took him to his abode after he delivered an outfit he had made for him

The designer also shared a particular post Obi Cubana made tagging him and also released their Instagram chats

A fashion designer, Ikedinachukwu Udoka Kevin Ohaegbu, has hailed Obi Cubana's humility and personality as he shared his thoughts on the trending 'payment or tag' discussion.

Kevin maintained that anyone who values one's craft would not only pay for the service but equally give accolades without making it optional.

The fashion designer showered encomiums on Obi Cubana. Photo Credit: Ikedinachukwu Udoka Kevin Ohaegbu, Instagram/@obi_cubana

Source: Facebook

"The simple truth is that it all boils down to personality.

"Anyone who values your craft and service will pay for it and equally give you the accolades it requires.

"I mean, He has nothing to lose by doing this, He would rather gain by being proud to support your growth," Kevin wrote.

Kevin's encounter with Obi Cubana

In a Facebook post, Kevin released his chats with the businessman and an old Instagram post where Obi Cubana gave him credit for his work.

Kevin narrated his first encounter with the socialite and how he took him to his house.

"The first day I met with Obi Cubana to deliver an outfit I made for him, after receiving the outfit, he took me home to his personal house (I don’t mean a guest house o, His House Gan Gan where I met with

"His family) and he served us Lunch (My bro Ugobueze and I)."

Kevin has done jobs for Obi Cubana

While speaking highly of Obi Cubana, Kevin revealed he has done other jobs for the businessman and was not only paid for his service but also tagged on social media.

"Fast forward to that, I’ve done other jobs for him which he not only paid for, still tagged me to the post he made wearing the outfit which made some of his friends reached out too.

"As a matter of fact, he has directly DMed me sometime about his friend that needed the same outfit I made for him, and I replicated for his friend.

"This is a man whom could have choose to patronize bigger brands but then, he still appreciates and applauds my service and craft."

People hail Obi Cubana

Blessing Emmanuel Okoli said:

"Personality is the right word...

"To think He is the real celebrity, not these half baked celebrity abi hustlers chasing clout so badly.. God bless him."

Ogochukwu Okolocha said:

"This man you talk about has riches. These other celebrities are hungry people ..they need the money to survive."

Jane Chidera said:

"Jesusssssss! See humility .

"I talk am who get money no dey do too much .

"God bless and expand your handwork more sir."

Uche Cake said:

"When we come to the understanding that one can still be rich, but yet POOR IN SPIRIT, until then, we will get to understand individual human tendencies…"

Ejikeme Benedict Ifeanyi said:

"I don't just want to talk about the trending topic cos I don't see the reason why humans have lost the essence of humanity!"

Chilotam Princess Onuorah said:

"On point, why won't you pay me and tag me too.

"Okay let me ask , who will you tag if not me and mind you , i don't care self because I will literally tag you to the post of that service I provided for you . So don't worry I will do it myself."

Alisigwe Amarachi said:

"One thing I know is that women generally have a problem of promoting their fellow women,Because I don't see a reason why you won't pay and tag someone after rendering services to you."

Details on hotel Harry and Meghan stayed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana had given exciting details about the hotel Prince Harry and Meghan stayed in during their time in Lagos.

Recall that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came on a three-day visit to Africa's largest nation for the first time after being invited by Nigeria's chief of defence staff.

On their first day, they received a red carpet welcome complete with cultural dancers following their arrival in the Nigerian capital of Abuja. There, the Duke and his wife kicked off a multi-day mental health summit at Lightway Academy.

Source: Legit.ng