Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has explained that the PDP lost the Ondo state 2024 governorship election because of the disunity and division in the party

Makinde made the comment addressing stakeholders from the Ondo state chapter of the party and national working committee member

The Oyo state governor noted that for the success of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo, the PDP ticket will be competitively battled for

FCT, Abuja - Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has explained that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were defeated in the 2020 Ondo state governorship election because of disunity and division in the umbrella party.

Late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won his second term in office in the 2020 governorship election in the state.

When is the Ondo governorship election?

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission has scheduled another governorship election in the sunshine state for November 16, 2024, The Punch reported.

According to the PDP timetable, a new governorship candidate for the forthcoming poll was to emerge at the party's congress scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The PDP will begin the sales of expression of interest forms, nomination forms and ad-hoc forms from March 17-21. The deadline for the submission of the form was scheduled for March 25.

Makinde address Ondo politicians, PDP NWC

The Oyo governor made the remark at an interactive session with Ondo state stakeholders and the PDP national working committee at the party's headquarters, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja on Tuesday, March 5.

Makinde explained that the party had gained valuable lessons from the 2020 Ondo state governorship election while adding that leaders and members of the PDP can collectively celebrate success together and handle the challenges of failure.

According to the governor, the PDP governorship ticket would not easily be given to any aspirant, adding that all the contenders would competitively battle for the ticket.

