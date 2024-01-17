BREAKING: Gov Makinde Reveals Root Cause of Explosion in Ibadan, Video Emerges
Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has hinted that the explosion that rocked the state capital, Ibadan, on Tuesday night, January 16, could be the handwork of the illegal miners operating in the state.
In a video seen by Legit.ng, Makinde said preliminary investigation revealed that some illegal miners had stored some explosive devices in one of the buildings where the explosion had happened.
See the video of his comment here:
Source: Legit.ng