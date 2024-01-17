Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has hinted that the explosion that rocked the state capital, Ibadan, on Tuesday night, January 16, could be the handwork of the illegal miners operating in the state.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Makinde said preliminary investigation revealed that some illegal miners had stored some explosive devices in one of the buildings where the explosion had happened.

Makinde says illegal miners caused Ibadan explosion Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

See the video of his comment here:

