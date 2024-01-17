Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Gov Makinde Reveals Root Cause of Explosion in Ibadan, Video Emerges
Politics

BREAKING: Gov Makinde Reveals Root Cause of Explosion in Ibadan, Video Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has hinted that the explosion that rocked the state capital, Ibadan, on Tuesday night, January 16, could be the handwork of the illegal miners operating in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Makinde said preliminary investigation revealed that some illegal miners had stored some explosive devices in one of the buildings where the explosion had happened.

Seyi Makinde/PDP/Oyo/Ibadan Explosion
Makinde says illegal miners caused Ibadan explosion Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde
Source: Twitter

See the video of his comment here:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel