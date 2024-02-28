Oyo state APC has again tackled Governor Makinde and condemned his remarks on Tinubu's economic policies

The opposition party in Oyo state claimed that Makinde is the only governor in Nigeria condemning Tinubu's decision to remove fuel subsidy

Oyo APC reminded Makinde of their plans in the forthcoming general elections scheduled to hold in 2027

Oyo state, Ibadan - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has taken a swipe at Governor Seyi Makinde over his lamentation against economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Oyo APC has expressed dissatisfaction over Makinde's remark on economic hardship. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Makinde under fire over statement on hardship

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Oyo APC described the governor's action as shameful and hypocritical.

Recall that organizers of the protest rally made up of the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and members of the civic society organizations reportedly mobilized to the office of the governor, on Tuesday, February 27, and they arrived at the waiting hands of Governor Makinde who, in his address, lamented the hunger, anger and hardship in the land which, he said, must be addressed immediately to avoid dire consequences.

While reacting to the development in a statement issued on Tuesday night by its publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, Oyo APC regretted that "Makinde has grown more wings on his penchant for misleading the public and sacrificing others for his ineptitude in government. Funny enough, the PDP dominated State House of Assembly spoke in the same tone on same day and we understand the script being played by the governor."

"Oyo state government has received over N207billion in allocations from Abuja since May last year and this excludes the billions of naira accrued to the 33 local government councils which the governor hijacked from them. Rather than use the whopping allocations to create wealth, Makinde mopped up more funds from loans, grants, IGR and illegal sale of government assets without accountability. So, who then address hunger, poverty and unemployment in Oyo state when the governor always engages in wasteful spendings, capital flight and misplaced priorities?

"We challenge Makinde to work out an ideal living wage for civil servants in the state, allow elected local government council officials to perform as enshrined in the constitution, empower farmers to increase their productivity and put a stop to opening the vault of the state to foreigners. If the governor could do these, poverty and hunger would be a thing of the past in Oyo state and the Pacesetter state would assume its pride of place among the comity of states in the world.

"While we have no problem with his ambition and antics, it is important he is told in clear term that it would not be business as usual henceforth." Oyo APC stated.

