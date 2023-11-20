The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s national headquarters in Abuja was stormed with protesters on Monday, November 20, demanding the resignation of the National Working Committee of the party.

Under the aegis of the PDP National Back-Up, the group stormed the Wadata Plaza, the PDP national secretariat, and called for the immediate resignation of Umar Damagum, the acting national chairman and other members of the committee over the loss of the 2023 election.

The protesters were seen dressed in black and white, with the inscription “PDP National Working Committee NWC must resign”, lamenting how the party had been reduced to nothing.

Salau Olusola, the leader of the protesters, who addressed journalists, alleged that the PDP NWC were involved in anti-party activities. He said:

“The NWC is to be blamed for the party’s defeat in the 2023 presidential election.”

Source: Legit.ng