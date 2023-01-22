Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, is enjoying the support of the civil servants in the state as he goes around the state to campaign for his second-term ambition

A teacher from the state has been caught in a viral video teaching people some songs in Yoruba translating to tell their parents to vote for PDP in the state

However, though the moment appeared odd, Raphael Olabode who shared the video of the moment on his Twitter page said that electioneering in Oyo state is choked

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ibadan, Oyo - The 2023 election is springing up many thorns at different corners of the country, such is the intriguing situation in a primary school where pupils are thought to tell their parents to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A teacher in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, was seen in a viral video teaching his pupils on the assembly ground to sing to their parents' ears to vote for PDP.

Oyo teacher teaches pupils to sing to parents' ears to vote PDP Photo Credit: Raphael Olabode

Source: Twitter

PDP, Makinde's campaign in Oyo during 2023 election

In the video which was shared by one Raphael Olabode on his Twitter page, the pupils were asked to repeat the chorus, which was sung in Yoruba, after the teacher, "mummy, daddy, it is PDP that you should vote for."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Olabode, while sharing the video said that the political terrain in the state is "choked", adding that the people of the state, especially the civil servants, are rooting for Governor Seyi Makinde's second term in office.

Latest about PDP, Seyi Makinde, Oyo, 2023 election

He said:

"I entered Ibadan yesterday, the campaign was choked right from Egbeda. Ibadan people mostly the civil servants and pensioners are fervently rooting for Seyi Makinde's second term and here is clear evidence."

Makinde is one of the aggrieved governors of the PDP known as G5 or Integrity group, his stance to back out from the campaign of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has divided the party in the state and some political pundits have predicted that it could cost the governor his second term ambition.

See the video below:

Don't allow PDP back to power, Tinubu charges Nigerians to vote APC, see photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer, has urged Nigerians to vote for responsible and responsive leaders in the 2023 election.

The Presidential hopeful also asked Nigerians to ensure that the PDP did not return to power in the forthcoming poll.

Tinubu, while addressing APC faithful in Dutse, the Jigawa state capital, said the people of the state were courageous to vote out APC in 2015 and urged them to do the same again.

Source: Legit.ng