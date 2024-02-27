NLC Strike Update: Oyo Governor, Makinde Joins Protest in Ibadan, Video Emerges
- Governor Seyi Makinde joined protesters in Ibadan on Tuesday, February 27, during the NLC's two-day protest over the severe hardship in Nigeria
- Makinde stated that the worsening economic situation was not unique to Oyo State, but rather a nationwide issue
- The Oyo governor said he was aware of the difficulty people were going through, promising that he would be part of the generation that would fix the country
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Tuesday, February 27, joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC's) protest in Ibadan.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, at the protest, Governor Makinde acknowledged that there was hunger and anger in the land.
According to the Oyo governor, the hardship has reached alarming levels, with many unable to feed themselves.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Furthermore, Makinde called for calm and understanding. Also, he urged the Bola Tinubu-led administration to take action to alleviate the suffering of the people.
Leadership newspaper quoted Makinde as saying:
“There is hunger and hardship in the land. We must do something about it.”
Meanwhile, the Oyo police command has embarked on confidence-building patrol across the 33 local government areas (LGAs) of the state. This is to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the NLC protests.
Legit.ng reports that the ongoing strike and protests followed the conclusion of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the federal government to implement measures against the widespread hardship.
More to read about NLC strike:
- Protest rocks Edo state over hardship in Nigeria, videos surface
- Tinubu’s govt reacts, lists 12 major 'progress' made as NLC says no going back on strike
- Setback as 65 groups withdraw from NLC's protest, details emerge
"NLC chairman cannot be trusted", PDP chieftain
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the protest against the harsh economic conditions in the country by the NLC was rejected not only by the presidency and the security agencies but also by a member of the opposition party.
Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), told Legit.ng that the labour union was no longer neutral.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng