Governor Seyi Makinde joined protesters in Ibadan on Tuesday, February 27, during the NLC's two-day protest over the severe hardship in Nigeria

Makinde stated that the worsening economic situation was not unique to Oyo State, but rather a nationwide issue

The Oyo governor said he was aware of the difficulty people were going through, promising that he would be part of the generation that would fix the country

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on Tuesday, February 27, joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC's) protest in Ibadan.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, at the protest, Governor Makinde acknowledged that there was hunger and anger in the land.

According to the Oyo governor, the hardship has reached alarming levels, with many unable to feed themselves.

Furthermore, Makinde called for calm and understanding. Also, he urged the Bola Tinubu-led administration to take action to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Leadership newspaper quoted Makinde as saying:

“There is hunger and hardship in the land. We must do something about it.”

Meanwhile, the Oyo police command has embarked on confidence-building patrol across the 33 local government areas (LGAs) of the state. This is to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the NLC protests.

Legit.ng reports that the ongoing strike and protests followed the conclusion of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the federal government to implement measures against the widespread hardship.

