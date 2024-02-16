BREAKING: Jubilation as Makinde extends workers' N25k wages, knocks presidency
- Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has announced a six-month extension of the N25,000 wages workers in the state are getting
- The wages, which was expected to end in March, was part of the efforts of the government to mitigate the effect of the fuel subsidy removal
- Makinde also responded to the federal government's allegation that PDP governors were owing salaries and pensions
Ibadan, Oyo - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has announced that he will extend the payment of wage awards to the workers and pensioners in the state by another six months.
He also addressed claims that state governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are not paying salaries and pensions to workers in their state.
Makinde declares wages for workers
The Nation reported that the governor, on October 6, 2023, approved the payment of N25,000 and N15,000 wage awards for workers and pensioners respectively.
The initial six months were to terminate in March 2024.
Makinde said since his assumption of office, he has not failed to pay workers' salaries and pension to retirees later than the 25th of any month aside from paying of 13th month's salary every year.
A veiled response to the allegation from the federal government that PDP governors have not been paying salaries and pensions.
Makinde inaugurates 12km road in Ibadan
He made the remarks in a speech during the commissioning of the dualised 12km Challenge-Odo Ona Elewe- Elebu Apata Road on Friday.
The governor at the event renamed the road Theophilus Akinyele Road, Ibadan
The governor of Enugu state, Dr Peter Mbah is joining Makinde at the Commission at an event which has in attendance top government functionaries, traditional rulers, religious leaders and various stakeholders.
