The All Progressives Congress has lost some key members to the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo state

Shina Peller, a former lawmaker and thousands of APC members dumped the party on Thursday and defected to the PDP in Oyo state

The popular lawmaker hinged his decision to join the ruling PDP in Oyo state to Makinde's leadership style

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Oyo state, Ibadan - On Thursday, February 29, a former member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, along with thousands of Accord Party members in Oyo North Senatorial District, Oyo State, defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on Thursday.

Hon. Shina Peller officially joined PDP in Oyo state. Photo credit: Oyo State PDP News

Source: Facebook

Why did Peller, thousands others dump APC?

As reported by The Punch, Governor Seyi Makinde received the lawmaker at Ode-Oba, Iseyin, in the Iseyin local government area of the state.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Bayo Lawal.

Peller, who was elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019 to represent Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency, left the party in 2023 to secure the Oyo North Senatorial ticket of the Accord Party, but he lost the election to the candidate of the PDP, Fatai Buhari.

Peller, however, attributed Makinde’s exemplary leadership qualities to his decision, The Nation reported.

He said:

"I have seen the reason to align with the vision of Makinde. There is no leadership when there is no vision. And we have seen the good work Makinde has done in this zone, Oke-Ogun. It has never happened in the history of Oyo North Senatorial district.

"From Moniya to Iseyin; Oyo to Iseyin; Ogbomoso to Iseyin and so on. It has never happened before. So, if you have a visionary leader like him, you have to support him. That’s why we have decided to join Governor Makinde and the PDP to move the state forward."

Oyo PDP also confirmed the development on Thursday.

The ruling party in the state wrote on its Facebook page:

"Pictures from the official defection of Hon. Shina Peller into PDP Oyo State held at the Ojude-Oba, Iseyin."

Source: Legit.ng