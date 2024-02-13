Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Chika Nwoba, a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, has been ordered to be remanded in a correctional centre.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Nwoba was remanded in prison custody by an Abakaliki magistrate court.

The former PDP spokesperson who appeared in court on Tuesday, February 13, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, false publication and defamation.

The police arrested him on Sunday, February 11, following a petition by the commissioner for commerce and industry in Ebonyi state, Oguzor Offia-Nwali, Premium Times noted.

Ebonyi is an All Progressives Congress (APC-controlled) state.

The prosecutor, Chinagorom Eze, told the court:

"That you Nwoba Chika, ‘m’ and others now at large on February 6 at Abakaliki, within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit:

“Threat to life, publishing false information and thereby committing an offence punishable under section 516 A (a) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 33 Vol. 1 Laws of Ebonyi state of Nigeria, 2009."

Ruling on the matter, the magistrate, Lilian Ogodo, said the proper place for the arguement is at the state high court because the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

She, therefore, remanded the accused at the Abakaliki correctional facility and ordered that the case file be transmitted to the ministry of justice for action.

Ogodo adjourned the matter to Friday, March 1, 2024.

More to come...

