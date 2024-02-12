A PDP candidate in the 2023 House of Representatives election in Anambra state, Jude Oguejiofor, has been reportedly gunned down

Oguejiofor was said to have been kidnapped alongside his brother, who had just returned to the country from abroad

His father reportedly died upon hearing the report of the death of his son at the hands of unknown gunmen

Nnewi, Anambra - There is renewed tension in Anambra as some gunmen reportedly killed former House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jude Oguejiofor.

The deceased was said to have hailed from the Orsumoghu in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra and lived in Nnewi in the state's Nnewi North local government area.

According to Premium Times, Oguejiofor was a lawyer who contested for the Ihiala federal constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general election under the PDP umbrella.

PDP chieftain abducted in Anambra

Sources close to the development disclosed that the PDP chieftain had earlier abducted around 1m last week with his brother by some of the gunmen.

It was also revealed that the incident happened in the Orsumoghu Community, where the deceased and his brother were said to have gone to see their aged parents, but the brother was later released unhurt.

The report has it that the released brother is a medical doctor who recently returned to the country from abroad.

Why gunmen kill the PDP chieftain in Anambra?

According to a source close to the family, but asked to be anonymous, the gunmen accused the PDP chieftain of writing a petition against them and their activities in the disturbed community.

The source statement reads in part:

“They said he had been writing petitions against them to the Anambra State Government.”

The source further disclosed that the father of Oguejiofor fainted and died upon hearing the news of the death of his son when the gunmen contacted the family.

