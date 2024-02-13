President Bola Tinubu has been described as a career politician, who is more focused on politics and 2027 than on governance

FCT, Abuja - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Rilwan Olanrewaju, has described President Bola Tinubu as a career politician who paid more attention to politics and the 2027 elections than governance.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Olanrewaju said Tinubu had abandoned bringing development to Nigeria.

The PDP chieftain made the comment while reacting to the call by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano join the ruling party.

Governor Yusuf, who was elected on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has been rumoured to be on his way to the APC since the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment that reinstated him after being sacked by the lower court.

Why Abba Yusuf should not join NNPP

In his reaction, Olanrewaju alleged that the call was orchestrated by Tinubu. He advised the Kano governor to look beyond 2027 and build the NNPP to be a stronger opposition.

He said:

"Tinubu already abandoned bringing development to Nigeria. He’s focused on politics and 2027, which is very bad for average Nigerians. It’s always an error to have a career politician as the president because the primary focus will be politics and not governance.

"I hope Governor Abba can look beyond 2027 and focus on making the NNPP a strong opposition party across the country."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP chieftain also knocked Tinubu for the economic woes facing the country.

Olanrewaju, in an interview with Legit.ng, described the president's economic teams as local champions.

The analyst disputed the notion that Tinubu solely built Lagos' economy, stating that the commercial city would thrive even with the governance of a person of lesser brilliance.

