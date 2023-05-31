The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, Nwoba Chika has narrated some challenging sides of his involvement in politics

Chika said he was almost executed the first time he attempted to urgently rent an apartment in Abakaliki, the state capital

The outspoken PDP chieftain stated this in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, May 30

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Nwoba Chika, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state, has said he was almost executed the first time he attempted to urgently rent an apartment in Abakaliki, the state capital.

Chika said this in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, May 30.

"I lived so much in isolation", PDP's Nwoba

The PDP spokesperson bemoaned the lack of understanding with respect to his "political activism", adding that he "lived so much in isolation" in 2017 (the first two years of former governor, Dave Umahi's administration).

He wrote:

"I hope that people can now begin to associate with me without fear of harm nor political victimisation.

"I lived so much in isolation 6 years ago due to the kind of political activism I enrolled in.

"Nobody accepted to sit with me in the open, reason being that they could be accused of being my informants or sponsors, or that they could incur stray bullets directed at me.

"A few who dared to associate with me did so in fear and fate. I lodged in hotel in Abakaliki for 6 years as renting an apartment could be tantamount to signing my own death warrant.

"I was almost behe-aded the first time I tried renting an apartment in Abakaliki for spontaneous accommodation."

Nwoba reveals ex-Ebonyi gov, Umahi's accusation against him

Recounting the tale of events, the PDP chieftain claimed that the immediate past governor of Ebonyi state, Umahi, wrongly accused his deputy (Eric Igwe) of sponsoring his (Nwoba) antagonistic activities. Umahi is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He explained:

"The outgone Governor (Umahi) at a point accused his Deputy of funding me.

"At another point, my political benefactor who's the Governor's personal scribe and Commissioner was accused of being the brain behind my fierce opposition to the Government as he couldn't tame the person he brought from Anambra State.

"For this reason, I was stigmatised by the VIPs and many folks.

"A girl I was in a budding relationship with later denied me for the fear of being attacked while with me, she told me.

"I think it's time to reunite with everyone as I'm not what many have accused me of being, and the fact that David Umahi is no longer in the Government House, pending when the current person begins misbehaving. The few friends I keep know that people say how and what I'm not.

"Since I started using mobile phone, I have never recorded anyone's conversation with me no matter how threatening it may seem, but it's unfortunate that some people tell others to be careful with me as I could quote them.

"I have a strong cartel in espionage and I can access any kind of information I need about anyone in our state, but no matter the situation, I haven't, and will never reveal a person who has given me a piece of information even though a gun is pointed on my forehead, but it's unfortunate hearing some people say that NCN could implicate his informants, thereby instilling fear in the people who had vital pieces of information for me.

"I was literally barred from attending public events. The stigma was so heavy on me. It was at this point that I noticed that the most fearful and fidgety people around are Ebonyians - small and the mighty, reason Umahi played lord over everyone. They fear more than the persons directly affected. While I knew what was in me and how it was not possible for anyone to blow off the candle of my life, onlookers were diminishing for me.

"However, life wasn't easy for me in the past 6 years. I lived in isolation. This further hardened my mind and gave me smouldering guts. What were they going to do to me that they had not done already in repeated times, yet, I survived? This was one of the sinews of my courage. Here I'm now telling people that I am not what was said of me in negative context. It's just that I have a strong will that makes me look unbending. My confidence in what I could do with the help of God was misconstrued to mean pride. My insistence that things be done in line with due process was misunderstood to mean disloyalty."

Nwoba concluded:

"My stout stand on my conviction was mistaken to mean betrayal. I can't play "o yes card" when the right thing to do is to take a stand that's in tandem with due process and posterity, of course. In order to get at my public image, my hounders chorused that I was a betrayer.

"We need to ginger our political class into doing the right things at the right times. Crumbs can't hold place for three-square meal. Somebody goes to National Assembly for 8 or more years and no positive impact of it in the place they're coming from, rather than reprimanding such a person, our people cheer them on to foolery its effects are colossal and mutual - far-reaching. When NCN takes up the case, he's accused of disrespecting political elders. This is the only reason they call me a dangerous person, nothing more."

