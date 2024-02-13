A 'one chance' syndicate has been arrested in the Surulere axis of Lagos by operatives of the Nigerian Police

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of a 'one chance syndicate' within the Itire, Aguda, Cele and Surulere axis.

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of a 'one chance syndicate' within the Itire, Aguda, Cele and Surulere axis.

This development was made known in a social media post by the Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday, February 12.

As contained in the post, the notorious criminal was identified as Ndubisi George, a 49-year-old who led the syndicate group.

The post reads:

"Operatives of @LagosPoliceNG have arrested one Ndubisi George ‘m’ aged 49, leader of a one-chance robbery syndicate operating within Itire, Aguda, Cele and Surulere."

Police arraign suspect

It was also gathered that the police recovered one grey Toyota Camry and other illegal items.

The suspect has been arraigned and remanded to prison until March 18, 2024, to continue hearing.

Hundeyin said:

"One grey Toyota Camry was recovered from him while efforts are on to arrest other members of the syndicate.

"The suspect has been arraigned and remanded to prison till March 18, 2024 for continuation of hearing."

