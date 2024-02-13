Borno State High Court has sentenced Aisha Wakil (otherwise known as Mama Boko Haram), Tahiru Daura and Lawal Soyade to 10 years’ imprisonment.

EFCC arraigned the defendants on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretense to the tune of N40m

Justice Umaru Fadawu said that the prison term shall run concurrently on the expiration of all prison terms

Maiduguri, Borno state - Aisha Wakil (otherwise known as Mama Boko Haram), Tahiru Daura and Lawal Soyade have been convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment.

As reported by The Punch, Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, sitting in Maiduguri, gave the ruling on Monday, February 12, 2024.

Court jails Mama Boko Haram and two others over N40m fraud Photo Credit:@cbngov_akin1/@officialEFCC

The Head of Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement late on Monday night.

Why Mama Boko Haram, others were jailed

Oyewale said the defendants were jailed on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N40m, Channels Television reported.

Count two of the charge reads:

“That you Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura, and Prince Lawal Soyade whilst being the Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager, and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, (a Non-Governmental Organisation) and Saidu Mukhtar (at large) sometime in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N40m from one Bashir Abubakar, the Chief Executive Officer of Duty-Free Shop Ltd under the false pretence of executing a purported contract for the supply of five X-ray Machines 1900 with Solar Energy which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section (1) 1 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

Mama Boko Haram and other defendants, however, pleaded “not guilty” when the charges were read to them

Delivering his judgement on the matter, Justice Fadawu “convicted and sentenced them to 10 years’ imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy. The court further sentenced the defendants to 10 years imprisonment for the offence of obtaining by false pretence and ordered them to jointly and severally pay the sum of N40m to Bashir Muhammad.

“The prison term shall run concurrently on the expiration of all prison terms imposed on the convicts by any court.”

