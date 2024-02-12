The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) has sent an important message to President Bola Tinubu over the cost of living in the country

The PDPGF Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed said Tinubu's administration should embark on initiatives that will bring a lasting solution

Governor Mohammed said the cost of living is going high and Nigeria is almost on the road to Venezuela.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) said Nigeria is almost on the road to Vanezuela’s economic turmoil under President Bola Tinubu’s watch.

The Chairman of the Forum and Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, stated this after reading the communique from the Forum meeting at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, on Monday, February 12, Vanguard reported.

PDP governors urged Tinubu to bring solution to high cost of living Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The PDP governor stated this while lamenting about the rising cost of living in the country.

“But at the onset of this administration, we supported the removal of subsidy, we believed that there were safeguards, we believed that if we took collective decisions, we should go by it. But certainly, we have seen that it is a free fall for the naira. The cost of living is going high; we are almost on the road to Venezuela.”

While reading the communique, the Bauchi governor urged the Tinubu-led Federal Government to embark on initiatives that will bring a lasting solution to the hardships and crises facing Nigerians, according to Daily Trust.

“The meeting reviewed the State of the Nation and noted the hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the economic and security challenges facing the nation.

“The Forum consequently urges the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency embark on initiatives involving all the sub-national governments to bring a lasting solution to the crises.”

Osun youths protest high cost of living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the rising cost of living pushed a group of youths to stage a peaceful protest along MDS Road in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

The youth sang songs and carried placards expressing their frustration over the harsh economy. The protesters called on the government of President Tinubu to immediately intervene.

