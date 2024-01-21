Babatunde Fashola has got many talking online following his latest revelation about his monthly stipend as former governor

The former Lagos governor in an interview said he only NN577,000 monthly from the state government

Fashola said this is contrary to speculations as he denies receiving billions from the federal government

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The immediate past minister of works and housing and former Lagos governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has cleared the air concerning his monthly pension by the state government.

Fashola has addressed rumours that he is receiving billions of naira as his monthly pension. Photo credit: Babatunde Raji Fashola

Fashola, who appeared as a guest on Arise TV's programme Perspective, disclosed that he is still being paid N577,000 as a monthly pension by the Lagos state government.

The former minister said that despite the stories that he is getting billions of naira as pension from the state government, all he got monthly was just N577,000.

Fashola said:

“The benefit I get is I think N577,000 monthly pension from Lagos State, that is all I get and in spite of all the stories that we got several billions, I have come out to deny that repeatedly.

“Well I don’t know how long it will last but I still get it every month. That is all I get and there is no federal benefits at all.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Fashola's revelation on monthly pension

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@ChrisEjiofor7 tweeted:

"When they tell you the truth, you will know."

@EAsije tweeted:

"How much do retired civil servants in Lagos State collect as pensions?"

@I_like_Ebuka tweeted:

"They never said the truth."

Fashola condemns ‘may Nigeria not happen to me’ statement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fashola criticised the popular phrase, “May Nigeria not happen to me”.

The former governor of Lagos state urged Nigerians to address reservations about the country with less negative criticism.

“Those kinds of statements that ‘Nigeria should not happen to me’ or whatever it is should not have any place again in our public broadcast,” Fashola said.

Fashola reveals position he holds in Tinubu's government

Legit.ng reported earlier that Fashola disclosed that he holds critical positions under the new government headed by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the former governor, President Tinubu's administration is breeding a new generation of leaders, and he did not need a title to play his role as a citizen of Nigeria.

The minister made the comment while responding to journalists' questions at the Lagos State University in Ojo on Tuesday, September 12.

Did Fashola write judgment for presidential tribunal?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fashola described as untrue media reports of him drafting judgment for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

A Twitter user, Jackson Ude, had alleged that Fashola and some All Progressives Congress (APC) lawyers were writing a judgement the ruling party intends to hand over to the judge.

Following the allegations, the former minister wrote a petition to the inspector-general of police, Olukayode Egbetokun.

