The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is set to be summoned by the Senate

Senator Ireti Kingibe confirmed this development amid the rising insecurity in the nation's capital

The lawmaker also confirmed that heads of security agencies, including the police commissioner, will be summoned

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ireti Kingibe has announced that the Senate plans to call upon the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and security agencies to address the increasing crime rates in the nation's capital.

Despite Abuja gaining attention due to heightened insecurity, the FCT legislator stated that when the Senate reconvenes later this month, they will summon these officials to elucidate their strategies for enhancing regional security.

The lawmaker recounted how she had raised an alarm but was ignored. Photo Credit: Ireti Kingibe/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: Facebook

As quoted by Channels while speaking on its flagship program Sunday Politics, the lawmaker said:

“When the Senate resumes, I plan that the (Senate) FCT committees specifically me, needs to sit with the two ministers and the security agencies for them to give us their plans concerning security.

“It is not that I am hoping. I know he will be summoned. But whether he responds or not is a different matter entirely. But as the chief security officer of the FCT, he should have a plan."

The lawmaker said Wike and his cabinet, alongside security agencies, are expected to tell the red chambers their plans for protecting the lives and properties of FCT residents.

She hailed the security agencies' commitment to eradicating crime in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

"I tried to draw their attention" - Senator Ireti

However, she noted that she had previously sounded the alarm about the rising insecurity in Abuja before the situation escalated.

Senator Kingibe said:

"But the truth is a little bit earlier, I tried to draw their attention and I was told that it was exaggerated and I said it couldn’t be because what I’m telling them, I did not get from social media. I got it from my constituents. But I’m glad that everybody, we are now all seem to be on the same page.”

“They’re trying to take it all seriously, but a lot more needs to be done. Catching the kidnappers is just the symptom. We need to get to the root cause of what is causing all of this insecurity.”

However, law enforcement has achieved advancements in addressing security concerns by apprehending several suspects and successfully rescuing individuals who were previously abducted.

Tinubu told to hold Wike accountable over rising insecurity in Abuja

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has been told to hold Nyesom Wike accountable for the rising insecurity in Abuja.

Over the past few weeks, residents of the nation's capital have raised alarm over several cases of abduction and attacks.

Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, slammed the FCT minister for not taking responsibility for the insecurity in the nation's capital.

Source: Legit.ng