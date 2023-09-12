Babatunde Fashola, the immediate past minister of works and housing, has said that he currently held an important position in President Bola Tinubu's administration

According to the former governor of Lagos State, his new role under the new administration is that of citizenship, and every Nigerian must also do the same

Fashola noted that Nigeria is over 200m in terms of population, and everybody cannot be a minister or head of government agencies and parastatals

Ojo, Lagos - Babatunde Fashola, the former minister of works and housing, has disclosed that he holds critical positions under the new government headed by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the former government, President Tinubu's administration is breeding a new generation of leaders, and he did not need a title to play his role as a citizen of Nigeria.

Fashola speaks on possibility of getting appointment under Tinubu's administration

According to PM News, the minister made the comment while responding to journalists' questions at the Lagos State University in Ojo on Tuesday, September 12.

Fashola was at the institution where he delivered a keynote address for the university's fifth research and innovation fair.

During the administration of Tinubu as governor of Lagos State, Fashola served as chief of staff. He had made the comment while speaking on his role in the present federal administration and the possibility of him getting an appointment.

Why citizens must play their role under Tinubu, Fashola speaks

He further stressed that President Tinubu only needed a minister from each state, which he had done. Therefore, he would play his role as a citizen.

The former governor added that there are just enough government agencies and parastatals, which not all over 200 million Nigerians can occupy, concluding that not everyone will get government appointments but everyone will have to play their roles as citizens.

His statement reads in part:

"All of us must play our roles as citizens, and a citizen does not need a title to serve."

Source: Legit.ng