Nigerians have been urged to be positive regardless of the situation they are in at the moment in the country

The former minister of works appealed to Nigerians to be positive with their affirmations about the country

Babatunde Fashola thereby condemned the "May Nigeria not happen to me comment and noted it should not be found on the lips of Nigerians

The former minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has criticised the popular phrase, “May Nigeria not happen to me”.

Fashola urged Nigerians to be positive with their affirmations about Nigeria. Photo credit: Babatunde Raji Fashola

The former governor of Lagos state urged Nigerians to address reservations about the country with less negative criticism.

“Those kinds of statements that ‘Nigeria should not happen to me’ or whatever it is should not have any place again in our public broadcast,” Fashola said on Monday, October 2nd.

Fashola task Nigerians

The former minister spoke while appearing on Channels Television’s special programme on Monday.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated that Nigeria needs to start emphasising on minor things more and using them to inspire hope.

“Hope is the most important currency that sustains human civilization, that sustains harmony, and the expectation that I can make it,” he stated.

Fashola also advised the present administration not to fear criticism as it is a necessary step in improving and furthering the benefit of the country.

