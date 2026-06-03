Regina Daniels recently shared adorable pictures of herself to mark the beginning of a new month

The Nollywood actress also made a heartfelt prayer for troubled hearts and the country at large amid insecurity

Regina Daniels' pictures as well as prayer also stirred reactions from her fans and supporters, as many gushed about her beauty

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has also reacted to the insecurity in the country with a heartfelt prayer.

Celebrating the start of June 2026, Regina, who revealed the month as her favourite, expressed hope that it would bring happiness, peace, and success to many people. She also prayed for positive changes in homes, businesses, and the nation as a whole.

Regina Daniels shares adorable pictures to mark the beginning of a new month. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The mother of two made the declaration via her official Instagram page while sharing adorable new photos to celebrate the beginning of the month.

"JUNE!! my favorite month of the twelve. May this month bring peace to troubled hearts, laughter to our homes, favor to our endeavors, and renewed hope for our nation. Happy New Month. 🤍✨ RD," she wrote in the caption of the photos.

Regina Daniels' prayer comes amid the reactions that have trailed the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo state.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels expressed appreciation to her fans and supporters following the success of her 2026 Children's Day carnival in Asaba, Delta state.

She also shared a heartwarming video showing the thousands of people who showed up at the event to celebrate with her.

Regina Daniels' new month prayer leaves many talking. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, it was a little testament to the love and support she received from her fans.

Regina Daniels' social media post and pictures are below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' new month message

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from some of the Nollywood actress' fans; read them below:

Faustinus Iloabuchi commented:

"Your man Don loose election I hope you don call am I think he needs you now."

Eby Mirabell J-Alen said:

"Wetin bring renewed hope enter here now??? Meanwhile you fine."

Gabriel Casmir Ifada commented:

"Hope is not Tinubu's Renewed Hope sha."

Junior Titus reacted:

"Madam you too like money. To cry in the Lamborghini is better than to cry on a bicycle."

niella.bella commented:

"Don’t tell me that you’re supporting Tinubu oo Which one is renewed hope again?"

abobi_a1 commented:

"My dream was 2 got married to you when you grow, suddenly you now grow pass me. what a life well sha Ahead Ahead mummies princess."

Oluebube Esther Okafor reacted:

"The month you birth your handsome son's you're a great mom Gina. Relax hun it's gonna be alright."

Regina Daniels and Somadina Adinma reunite

Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels and her rumoured lover, actor Somadina Adinma, made waves online after their appearance at an event.

A video from the fun-filled event with primary and secondary pupils showed Somadina in attendance, as he and Regina Daniels sat beside each other to enjoy performances from the children.

However, fans did not fail to notice the interaction between the two as they trended online.

Source: Legit.ng