Regina Daniels Prays for Troubled Hearts, Nigeria in Her New Month Message Amid Insecurity
- Regina Daniels recently shared adorable pictures of herself to mark the beginning of a new month
- The Nollywood actress also made a heartfelt prayer for troubled hearts and the country at large amid insecurity
- Regina Daniels' pictures as well as prayer also stirred reactions from her fans and supporters, as many gushed about her beauty
Nollywood actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has also reacted to the insecurity in the country with a heartfelt prayer.
Celebrating the start of June 2026, Regina, who revealed the month as her favourite, expressed hope that it would bring happiness, peace, and success to many people. She also prayed for positive changes in homes, businesses, and the nation as a whole.
The mother of two made the declaration via her official Instagram page while sharing adorable new photos to celebrate the beginning of the month.
"JUNE!! my favorite month of the twelve. May this month bring peace to troubled hearts, laughter to our homes, favor to our endeavors, and renewed hope for our nation. Happy New Month. 🤍✨ RD," she wrote in the caption of the photos.
Regina Daniels' prayer comes amid the reactions that have trailed the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo state.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels expressed appreciation to her fans and supporters following the success of her 2026 Children's Day carnival in Asaba, Delta state.
She also shared a heartwarming video showing the thousands of people who showed up at the event to celebrate with her.
According to the actress, it was a little testament to the love and support she received from her fans.
Regina Daniels' social media post and pictures are below:
Reactions to Regina Daniels' new month message
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from some of the Nollywood actress' fans; read them below:
Faustinus Iloabuchi commented:
"Your man Don loose election I hope you don call am I think he needs you now."
Eby Mirabell J-Alen said:
"Wetin bring renewed hope enter here now??? Meanwhile you fine."
Gabriel Casmir Ifada commented:
"Hope is not Tinubu's Renewed Hope sha."
Junior Titus reacted:
"Madam you too like money. To cry in the Lamborghini is better than to cry on a bicycle."
niella.bella commented:
"Don’t tell me that you’re supporting Tinubu oo Which one is renewed hope again?"
abobi_a1 commented:
"My dream was 2 got married to you when you grow, suddenly you now grow pass me. what a life well sha Ahead Ahead mummies princess."
Oluebube Esther Okafor reacted:
"The month you birth your handsome son's you're a great mom Gina. Relax hun it's gonna be alright."
Regina Daniels and Somadina Adinma reunite
Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels and her rumoured lover, actor Somadina Adinma, made waves online after their appearance at an event.
A video from the fun-filled event with primary and secondary pupils showed Somadina in attendance, as he and Regina Daniels sat beside each other to enjoy performances from the children.
However, fans did not fail to notice the interaction between the two as they trended online.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng