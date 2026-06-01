Millions in Northern Nigeria to face blackouts due to critical maintenance on power transmission lines

Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states hardest hit by the planned seven-hour power outage

Public confidence in electricity improvements is tested amid ongoing reliability issues in Nigeria's power sector

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Millions of electricity consumers across Northern Nigeria are expected to experience a temporary blackout after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced the shutdown of a critical transmission line for emergency maintenance.

The planned outage affects Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi, and Yobe states, while communities in neighbouring Niger Republic that rely on electricity supplied through Nigeria's national grid will also experience disruptions.

TCN puts five Nigerian states on high alert over power outages. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In a statement issued by TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah, the company explained that the interruption became necessary to allow engineers to carry out urgent maintenance work on the Mando-Kumbotso 330kV transmission line, one of the major power corridors serving the North-West and parts of the North-East.

According to TCN, the maintenance exercise involves the replacement and adjustment of a damaged Red Phase Conductor on Tower T187 along the transmission route.

“The outage is necessary to enable TCN’s maintenance crew to amend a damaged Red Phase Conductor on Tower T187 along the line route,” the company stated.

Kano, Katsina and Jigawa among the hardest hit

As a result of the maintenance work, the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) will temporarily lose supply from the national grid, affecting electricity distribution across Kano, Katsina, and Jigawa states.

Parts of Bauchi and Yobe states are also expected to experience power interruptions during the maintenance period, according to a BusinessDay report.

In addition, the town of Gazaoua in the Republic of Niger, which receives electricity through Nigeria’s transmission infrastructure, will be impacted.

TCN said the exercise is scheduled to commence at 9:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m., creating a seven-hour disruption across the affected areas.

While the company assured consumers that the work is necessary to improve system reliability, it did not specify how quickly the normal electricity supply would be restored after the maintenance is completed.

Outage comes amid expectations of improved supply

The announcement comes at a time when Nigeria’s power sector is under heightened public scrutiny following recent assurances by the newly appointed Minister of Power that Nigerians would begin to see measurable improvements in electricity supply within 14 days.

The minister had acknowledged longstanding challenges facing the sector, including ageing infrastructure, transmission bottlenecks, vandalism, and inadequate generation capacity.

He nevertheless promised immediate interventions aimed at improving power delivery nationwide.

The latest outage is likely to test public confidence in those promises, particularly in Northern Nigeria, where businesses and households continue to struggle with inconsistent electricity supply.

Experts back preventive maintenance

Industry experts argue that routine maintenance remains essential for preventing more serious technical failures.

Power systems analyst Bashiru Yakubu noted that scheduled maintenance, although inconvenient, is preferable to unexpected breakdowns that can leave entire regions without electricity for extended periods.

“The challenge is not necessarily the maintenance itself, but ensuring that such interventions are communicated effectively and completed within schedule. Consumers are more concerned about whether power will return immediately after the exercise,” he said.

Businesses and residents brace for disruptions

The outage is expected to affect commercial activities in Kano, one of Nigeria’s largest economic centres. Small manufacturers, ICT hubs, cold-room operators, welders, and other electricity-dependent businesses may be forced to rely on generators, increasing operational costs.

Residents have also expressed concerns as soaring temperatures across many northern states continue to drive demand for cooling systems and refrigeration.

A neighbouring country and five Nigerian states are on high alert over prolonged power outages. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Despite the inconvenience, TCN maintains that the maintenance exercise is necessary to strengthen the reliability and safety of power transmission infrastructure.

For many consumers, however, the key question remains whether electricity will return as scheduled and whether the government’s promised improvements in power supply will soon become visible.

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