Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said whatever Nigerians voted for is what they deserve

Amaechi said Nigerians shouldn't complain because they have had an opportunity to vote for the leaders of their choice

He stated this while reacting to the reasons why Nigerians are emigrating to other Western countries for greener pasture

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that Nigerians deserve what they get from the government.

Amaechi said Nigerians deserve whatever they get because they always have the opportunity to vote whoever they want into power.

Amaechi says Nigerians get what they voted for in elections Photo Credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

He stated this during an interview with ARISE Television.

Amaechi stated that only the government can address the issue of economy, insecurity, and a lack of job creation, which are the major reasons why Nigerians are emigrating.

The former Rivers state governor said:

“I’m avoiding where you’re going to. You can’t discuss the issue of Nigeria without discussing politics. It’s because you have to discuss the issue of the economy. Who manages the economy? The government. You have to discuss the issue of safety and security, who manages safety and security? The government.

“You have to discuss the issue of creation of opportunities, creation of employment, and all that. So, what you can tell is Nigerians get what they want. Nigerians get what they deserve. You don’t complain after.

“Nigerians at all-time have had an opportunity to vote, whatever you voted for is what you deserve, but again, let’s not go into politics”

