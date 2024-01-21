Nigerians have dragged Bashir Ahmad over his recent tweet to FCT minister Nyesom Wike

Ahmad raised concerns about the safety of residents in certain areas in Abuja due to inadequate street lighting

His tweet which has gone viral, has generated negative criticism towards Buhari's government as some Nigerians urged him to tread carefully

Bashir Ahmad, the former special assistant on digital communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has observed some areas in Abuja that are dangerous.

In a tweet posted on his X account, Ahmad on Sunday, January 21, urged Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to fix street lights in some dangerous spots within the territory.

According to the former aide, those spots are "naturally dangerous to be at night."

Ahmad tweeted:

"Dear @GovWike, Abuja is too dark, some spots in this city are naturally dangerous to be at night. The absence of adequate lighting on the streets of prominent districts such as Wuse, Maitama, Asokoro, Garki, and the Central Business District, etc is a matter that requires immediate action, Sir."

Nigerians react as Bashir Ahmad calls Wike to fix streetlights in Abuja

Nigerians have however tackled Ahmad over his call to Wike. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions on X.

@HaadiJimoh tweeted:

"Bashir, you are becoming a noise and it will be better you thread carefully.

"You left Aso Rock 7 months ago, where you were so silent on areas where the government could not maintain control."

@RealQueenBee__ tweeted:

"AN ADVICE FOR YOU

"If you know the way you've been quiet throughout Buhari's disastrous 8 years, better remain that way. Else..."

@royaltyuso tweeted:

"While your point is valid, Abuja is just as dark as it has been under the eight years of Buhari. Who shut your mouth from giving the same advice between 2015 to 2023?"

@Gasbytweet tweeted:

"Wawu!!! You didn't notice this throughout the 8 years that you worked in the Villa while we had the most useless FCT minister in the history of this country? Wow.!"

@ismail_jmk38 tweeted:

"When Buhari Dey there why you no talk all these things."

@ZaRealBrainBox tweeted:

"As you don vacate villa your eyes don dey see road now abi."

