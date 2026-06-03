MultiChoice Nigeria has launched World Cup bundle offers for new DStv and GOtv customers

The promotion will see subscribers get HD decoder, installation kit, and one-month free subscription

CEO Kemi Omotosho said the offer was designed to help football fans enjoy the tournament at an affordable cost

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Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the launch of special World Cup bundle offers on DStv and GOtv that would give more Nigerians access to football’s biggest competition at a much reduced cost.

In a statement, the pay-TV company said the offer, which commenced on June 1, 2026, will allow new customers of DStv and GOtv to get a decoder, installation kit, and a one-month subscription for N15,000.

DStv, GOtv users to enjoy discounted World Cup bundle deal Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Multichoice World Cup bundle

The bundle for a new DStv customer include a free HD decoder, a free dish kit and a free one month DStv Yanga subscription, all for N15,000, while a new GOtv customer gets a free decoder, a free antenna and a free one month GOtv Jolli subscription for the same amount.

The pay-tv provider added that these new offers came just in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This 2026 competition is tagged to be the biggest FIFA World Cup competition in history with a record 48 countries including the 10 African teams that will compete in the championship, with a total of 104 games to be played over a duration of 39 days.

Speaking on the promotion Kemi Omotosho, MultiChoice Nigeria Chief Executive Officer Commenting on the offer said the company is focused on making the FIFA World Cup experience more accessible to football fans across the country, ThisDay reports.

She stated:

“The FIFA World Cup is more than just a tournament – it’s a shared global moment. Our goal is to ensure that fans in Nigeria can experience every goal, every story and every unforgettable moment as it happens. Through our special World Cup bundle offers, we are making it more affordable for customers to get connected ahead of the tournament.”

The statement noted that to make navigation easier, selected SuperSport channels will be renamed for the duration of the tournament, ensuring customers can easily find and follow the action, the Nation reports.

MultiChoice makes World Cup viewing more affordable Photo: Tyler Kaufman - FIFA / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Omotosho added:

"The World Cup bundles were created to enable all football lovers access to enjoy all the drama during the competition at an affordable rate.

“Beyond the live matches, viewers will enjoy a rich slate of FIFA World Cup programming, including match highlights, expert analysis, exclusive tournament magazine shows, African football stories and behind-the-scenes content.”

The statement concludes that customers will also have the flexibility to watch the tournament their way through Live TV, Catch Up, replays and on DStv Stream, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action, whether at home or on the move.

MultiChoice makes decision on DStv subscription prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

The pricing freeze is part of a wider turnaround strategy introduced following Canal+’s acquisition of MultiChoice in late 2025.

Source: Legit.ng