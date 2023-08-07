Former minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has cleared the air regarding his involvement in the tribunal's final judgement

Fashola through his aide, revealed that the reports of him writing the judgement for the tribunal were false

While describing the viral reports as 'baseless and defamatory', the former governor of Lagos state however vowed to sue those behind the offensive claims

Babatunde Fashola, former minister of works and housing, has described as untrue, media reports of him drafting judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Fashola says he did not write judgement for the presidential tribunal. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Raji Fashola

Source: Facebook

Fashola clears air on writing judgement for presidential election tribunal

Meanwhile, Jackson Ude, a Twitter user, had alleged that Fashola and some lawyers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were writing a judgement the ruling party intends to hand over to the judge.

However, in a statement on Sunday, August 6, Hakeem Bello, special adviser on media to Fashola, said the allegation is “baseless and defamatory”, The Cable reported.

"Take action", Fashola urge security agencies to go after those behind the fake news

The former minister, who called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for the act, believed that the allegations might be part of a wider campaign to undermine the judiciary, ThisDay report added.

“Fashola expressed his disappointment with the spread of this false information on social media platforms and has called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news,” the statement reads.

