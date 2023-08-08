Babatunde Raji Fashola has written a petition to the inspector-general of police over the allegation of writing the judgement for the presidential election tribunal

The former minister of works and housing said the allegation is “baseless and defamatory” and made for the purpose of causing hatred and needless anxiety to him

Fashola called on the IGP to investigate the publication because of its implications for the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary

Former minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has taken a crucial step following allegations of him writing a judgement for the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Fashola has written a petition to the inspector-general of police, Olukayode Egbetokun over the allegation of writing tribunal judgment on social media posts, TheCable reported.

A Twitter user, Jackson Ude @yorubasheik, has alleged that Fashola and some All Progressives Congress (APC) lawyers were drafting a favourable judgment which would be handed to the judges at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Fashola’s counsel, Olanrewaju Akinsola, in a petition addressed to the IGP, said the allegation was peddled by Jackson Ude, Yoruba Sheikh, and Reportera.NG, using the microblogging platform, Twitter.

“The allegations are made for the purpose of causing inconvenience, danger, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred and needless anxiety to our Client, contrary to the provisions of section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby request your office to cause the publications to be investigated with utmost urgency and seriousness as they have implications not only for the person of our client but for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the Nigerian judiciary which is guaranteed by Section 17 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.”

