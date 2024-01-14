The Supreme Court on Friday, January 12, delivered crucial judgments that validated the elections of embattled Governors Abba Yusuf and Caled Mutfwang

The apex court dismissed the appeal seeking to overturn the outcome of the March 18 election held in the states

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Williams Dakwom, an APC chieftain, alleges that President Tinubu advised the Supreme Court judges to maintain the status quo to prevent civil and political unrest

Plateau state, Nigeria - A political analyst and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Williams Dakwom, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement that certified the election of Abba Yusuf as Kano governor and Caleb Mutfwang as the governor of Plateau state.

Recall that on Friday, January 12, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the tribunal and the court of appeal erred by sacking Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as governor of Kano state.

The apex court subsequently set aside the judgment of the two lower courts for being perverse and restored the electoral victory of Abba Yusuf.

Similarly, the Supreme Court reversed the sack of Mutfwang, affirming him as governor of Plateau state.

Justice Agim further stated that the issue of primary is an internal matters of political parties which both the Tribunal and Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction.

Reacting to the development, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 14, via telephone, Dakwom said the justices of the Supreme Court obeyed the president's directive.

Dakwom claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's directive was to avoid chaos and ensure that each candidate gets their mandate, hinting at a potential move towards a one-party political system.

The APC chieftain also suggests that the president's advice to the justices is a strategic move for the upcoming 2027 elections, where he anticipates little or no competition.

Dakwom stated thus:

"Kano, Plateau state and even Zamfara governors won because the president advised that he doesn't want any civil or political unrest.

"The plan was to create chaos in the land but the President has advised that everyone should be given their mandate and the judges should maintain status-quo.

"From the way the president is going, he is going into a one-system of political party and he wants a situation whereby in 2027, no one will contest with him."

Kano, Plateau state election: APC chieftain faults Supreme Court judgment

Also reacting, rancis Okoye, a chieftain of the APC, expresses dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's verdict, particularly regarding Kano, Zamfara, and Plateau states.

When Legit.ng reached out to him via phone call, the convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, said:

"No, I'm not happy with any of the judgments, so I won't react. I thought APC will take Kano and take Zamfara and even Plateau state, I'm not happy at all. So, I won't react, If I react I will bias."

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed him as governor, saying he feels extremely happy.

The governor said the apex court declared that there is no illegality regarding the Kano state governorship election.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nasiru Gawuna, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Kano, has said he has accepted the Supreme Court's judgement on the governorship dispute in the state as God’s decision.

Gawuna stated this during an interview with BBC Hausa.

Following Governor Yusuf's triumph, Gawuna said he had accepted the Supreme Court's judgement in good faith.

