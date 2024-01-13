A Supreme Court decision overturned the earlier rulings by the Court of Appeal and the tribunal that had nullified Kano governor, Abba Yusuf's election

The court's ruling on Friday, January 12, marked the conclusive chapter in the legal battle surrounding the 2023 Kano state governorship election

Reacting to his defeat, APC's Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said he has accepted the Supreme Court's verdict as the will of God

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Nasiru Gawuna, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, has said he has accepted the Supreme Court's judgement on the governorship dispute in the state as God’s decision.

Gawuna stated this during an interview with BBC Hausa.

Nasir Gawuna ran unsuccessfully for governor in the 2023 Kano state gubernatorial election. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Recall the apex court upheld the election of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) candidate, Abba Yusuf, as the governor of Kano state on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The court's verdict signifies the last step in the law in verifying who will rule Kano state.

Gawuna reacts to loss at Supreme Court

Following Governor Yusuf's triumph, Gawuna said he had accepted the Supreme Court's judgement in good faith.

His words:

"This judgment is God’s decision and we have accepted it."

Gawuna added:

"After the processes, Allah, the Almighty decided and we have accepted His decision.."

Watch Gawuna's full interview below:

Kano judgement: NNPP chieftain reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a former NNPP state house of assembly candidate, Ikorodu-Lagos constituency, reacted to the Supreme Court's judgement on the disputed Kano governorship election.

Following Governor Yusuf's triumph, Aderibigbe shared his comments exclusively with Legit.ng.

Sowore speaks on Kano Supreme Court judgement

Legit.ng also reported that Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, said the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Yusuf as the elected governor of Kano state “because they dread the consequences”.

Sowore made this claim via a tweet on Friday afternoon, January 12.

Kano Supreme Court judgement: Yusuf delighted

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict that affirmed him as governor, saying he feels extremely happy.

The governor said the apex court declared that there is no illegality regarding the Kano state governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng