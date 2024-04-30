Traditionalists in Lagos state have warned residents of Ikorodu to stay indoors on the forthcoming day of their festival

The traditionalists clarified that the stay-at-home injunction is only meant for females, who are not allowed to be in the physical presence of the procession

The police and authorities have refused to comment on the matter, which is expected to disrupt the day-to-day activities of Ikorodu residents

Ikorodu traditionalists have issued a stern warning to all residents of the area to be cautious as the day of their festival draws near.

The Oro worshipers have notified the indigenes that no female individuals are to be seen outside on May 16, the day of the festival.

Police are yet to respond to queries on whether the warning is lawful and legally binding

Source: Getty Images

The group has sent notification letters to relevant bodies to prepare their minds for the upcoming event.

The observation will take place during both day and nighttime, during which everyone is required to remain indoors.

The notice letter came from Ayangburen Palace and was signed by Oba Kabiru Shotobi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, as reported by PUNCH.

The letter was addressed to the Medical Director of the Ikorodu General Hospital and dated April 16.

The letter, titled 'Notification of Magbo (Oro) Festival 2024', disclosed that the fiery function has been scheduled to be held on May 16.

It read: "According to tradition, all females are advised to remain in their respective homes and avoid moving around the town during the Oro festival."

The correspondence emphasized that doctors and other workers of the public health facility are expected to abide by the festival's rules.

Police silent on traditionalists' claims

Efforts by journalists to obtain comments from the Nigerian Police Force in the state have been met with silence.

PUNCH reported that both the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, and the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, declined to answer their calls when asked about the legality of the action.

