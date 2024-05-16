Isreal DMW has reacted to being accused of causing the split between Davido and his former lawyer

Recall that in a leaked chat that went viral on Instagram, someone identified as iammaincity on IG shared that Isreal was going to pay for what he did

In another chat, he slammed Isreal for always talking about things he has no business with or knows details of

Davido's road manager, Israel DMW, has reacted to claims that he caused the fall-out between Bobo Ajudua and the singer.

It will be recalled that news went round that Davido sacked Bobo for allegedly embezzling funds from his last show.

Isreal breaks silence after Bobo's spokesperson claimed that he caused the rift between the unavailable crooner and lawyer, Ajudua Credit: @isrealdmw, @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer, however, came forward to debunk such claims and noted that they are still excellent friends.

Israel reveals he'll talk at appropriate time

In the chats, this person, who seems to be close to OBO's former lawyer, is furious towards Israel. He also accused him of leaking 30BG secrets.

Despite the news being debunked by the Afrobeat singer, it was said in the chat that the previously married man would pay deeply for his actions.

In reaction to all of the drama, Israel, they were shared on his IG story that he would speak at the right time.

See Isreal's post below:

Reactions trail Isreal's post

Legit.ng put together some reactions. See some of them below:

@dear_naija:

"Why does a lawyer have a PR agent?"

@miz_loriita:

"You see that Davido crew? No love,na belle dem dey fight for. He should be careful with them."

@simply_musah:

"Noise maker. Cho Cho Cho Cho."

@lammie_artt:

"Juju and doings."

@iamfiona76:

"The lawyer look like a threat. What’s the meaning of he will pay? As in."

@kingz_luxury_:

"Them set trap for u u fall enter."

@tamarapowei__:

"Abeg shut up! You are always speaking out and it doesn’t ever make sense."

Davido fires lawyer, Bobo, Israel rejoices

Social media was abuzz with news that internationally recognised Afrobeat singer Davido had sacked Bobo, one of his long-term members.

According to reports by Legit.ng, the DMW boss decided not to proceed with a working relationship with the lawyer for undisclosed reasons.

In reaction to this news, Israel DMW was spotted celebrating on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng